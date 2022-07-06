PlayStation Plus Essential (12 Months) | $45 | Eneba | Promo Code PSPE



Recently, to compete with GamePass, Sony split their traditional online multiplayer service into three separate tiers. PlayStation Plus Essential is the bare bones. You want to play games with friends online? Cool. You can do that here while also getting access to monthly games. The next tier up is PlayStation Plus Extra which grants you access to a games catalog of hit games like Returnal, Demon’s Souls, and Death Stranding Director’s Cut. The final tier is PlayStation Plus Premium which will also throw in cloud streaming and the classics catalog, granting access to games from previous generations like the original God of War games. This deal however is about the Essential tier. If you are just looking to get online with some buds then that’s all you need and you can do it for just $45 a year with Eneba when using the code PSPE at checkout.