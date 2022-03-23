Cinch Dirty/Clean Magnetic Dishwasher Sign | $10 | Promo Code 1573FC3M



It’s said that with great power comes great responsibility. If you’re fortunate enough to have access to a dishwasher at home, you really know what this means. We’ve all been guilty of accidentally sticking a dirty fork in a clean dishwasher without realizing, or neglecting to run a dishwasher, or just taking out clean dishes as-needed instead of undoing the whole thing like an adult. And if you have to share that space, perhaps with another more level-headed adult? Oh baby. Fortunately, we can tell you that the Cinch Dirty/Clean Magnetic Dishwasher Sign is on sale at Amazon, and the promo code 1573FC3M knocks it down to $10. This large, easy to read, and reversible magnet will tell you (and your housemates, family or otherwise) whether the dishes are clean or dirty. Then you can react accordingly. Is the dishwasher clean? Unload it! Is it dirty? Run it! No more kitchen fights! Hooray!