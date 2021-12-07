Samsung 32" 4K FreeSync Monitor | $250 | Best Buy

The great monitor deals just keep coming, like this particularly good deal from Best Buy on a 4K 32" Samsung monitor with 4ms response time—a great deal for any gamers looking for a solid discount on a large UHD screen for their PC. It’s a 60Hz monitor, has 2 HDMI inputs and one DisplayPort 1.2, and can be wall-mounted with any VESA 100mm x 100mm mount. It’s got a matte finish, too, so you don’t need to worry about any glare. I want to buy it and play OnlyCans: Thirst Date on it all day.