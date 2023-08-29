Save 14% on Poly Voyager 4320 Wireless Noise Cancelling Stereo Headset with Mic

If you’re a remote worker or a hybrid worker, who lives in a busy neighborhood or in apartment building with loud roommates, loud neighbors, a loud spouse or even louder, rowdy children then investing in a good pair of noise cancelling headphones for your calls and virtual meetings is an absolute necessity. Of course, we understand that you’d probably be reluctant to spend a ton on headset you’d use only for work stuff. Well., we have another solution for you. You can grab a Poly (formerly Plantronics) Voyager Wireless Noise Cancelling Stereo Headset with Mic at Best Buy for $146. That’s 14% off the normal retail price of $170.

Poly Voyager 4230 Wireless Noise Cancelling Stereo Headset with Mic | $146 | Best Buy



This headset is remarkably easy to setup and is versatile: It can be paired with a computer or cell phone through Bluetooth. You can also connect to your computer through a USB-A dongle, an included USB-A to USB-C adapter or wired through USB cable. The headset also gives the user great audio quality and effectively eliminates background noise. Your callers hear you, and your neighbor playing Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” for the 10,000,000th time this summer – or any other background noise. Plus, you can talk comfortably for hours with the adjustable, padded headband and memory foam ear cushions. Go get this headset and get that promotion you deserve without breaking the bank!

