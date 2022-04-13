Sony SRS-XB43 Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $ 150 | Best Buy



Everyone thinks they have superior taste in music, and now you can prove it with the Sony SRS-XB43 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, which is currently $130 off at Best Buy. It features dual passive radiators that get the bass bumping for up to 24 hours of playtime before charging, and has live sound mode for when you want a more immersive 3D sound experience . As the name sugg ests, it is Bluetooth compatible, so you can pair it with your wireless device. With the summer coming up and days of pool parties, the beach, and other water activities ahead, you’ll be glad to hear it has IP67 construction, which protects against water damage. One of the most exciting functions of this speaker is that it can connect with up to 100 compatible speakers using Bluetooth, which syncs both the music and lights (yes, this speaker has mood lighting!) for extra sound and ambiance. With rave reviews on the Best Buy website, this speaker is a must-have for a gathering as well as everyday use.

