If you have the space and budget for it, the Neo QLED 8K is something to behold. While there may not be a ton of 8K conten t to watch or play right now, there are some major benefits to using an 8K TV. For one, because the LEDs are a fraction of the size of what you’d find in a 4K TV, you get much lower levels of blooming happening when bright objects are against a dark background. Right now, Best Buy has the 65" model for $400 off.