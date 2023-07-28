Save 13% on Samsung’s S9 Tab Series – Until September

The start of a new school year is just around the corner. And that means a couple of things: The summer has flown by before your eyes. And you probably will buy the student in your life some much-needed tech upgrades. If you’re a remote or hybrid worker, it might also be time for you to upgrade your tech setup. Samsung’s S9 Tab series might be the solution you need. And Best Buy has the three tablets in series – 14.6”. 12.4” and 11” – for 13% off until September.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Tablet Ultra 14.6” 512 GB Wi-Fi with S-Pen |$1,200 | Best Buy



Samsung Galaxy S9 Tablet 12.4” 512 GB Wi-Fi with S-Pen | $1,000 | Best Buy



Samsung Galaxy S9 Tablet 11” 512 GB Wi-Fi with S-Pen | $800| Best Buy



Each tablet features Samsung’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 512 GB of RAM, which will give you more than enough power and sapce for your apps, photos, videos and more. DeX Mode creates a PC-like experience that allows you to open multiple windows and folders simultaneously, work from a taskbar, easily drag and drop files and more. The long-lasting battery can keep up with a dynamic lifestyle – and for intense binge-watching sessions of The Bear. Deisnged with an Armor Aluminum frame, the S9 series durable enough to take everywhere: it’s designed to survive bumps and with an IP68 rating, is one of the only water-and-dust-resistant tablets currently on the market. The included S-Pen allows you to sketch or take notes by hand. And it features Super-Fast Charging, which allows you to continue to work or be creative while on the go. So, you want to be more efficient, more creative, and get that promotion – or help your student towards their goals, and not break the bank, go to Best Buy and buy a tablet for you and for them, without busting the bank.

