Believe it or not, there is still a case to owning physical versions of your favorite movies and TV shows. Blu-rays are typically packed with all kinds of additional content like behind-the-scenes footage, deleted scenes, and commentary tracks. I was on a kick a few years ago where I was rewatching all my favorite stuff with the director’s or showrunner’s commentary to learn more about what was going on during the production or writing process. There’s also the fact that streaming services may not always have your favorite movie on there. It’s nice peace of mind to know you’ll always have access to watching it. That is, so long as you have a Blu-ray player capable of playing it. This one here from Sony supports 4K UHD and is $102 off at the moment.