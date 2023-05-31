If you’re an Apple fan, then you know that the company’s popular iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and AirPods don’t come cheap—and sales can be sporadic. However, right now you can get the latest iPad Mini for a real good price. This tablet has a n 8.3" retina display, 64GB of storage , WiFi 6 enabled, and utilizes the new A15 bionic chip. Available in pink, purple, space gray, and starlight, you’ll be able to take photos, write down notes, mark up documents , edit videos, and more.



Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) | $400 | Amazon

The iPad Mini 6th generation typically goes for $500, but right now you can get it for $100 off.