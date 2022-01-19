2020 M1 MacBook Air | $899 | Amazon

The ultra thin and light MacBook Air, which received a massive update in late 2020 with the debut of Apple’s custom silicon, is on sale right now at Amazon for $100 off. For that price, you’ll get one of the most powerful CPUs on the market today, with 256GB of storage and 8GB RAM. This is just the 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU version, which has two USB-C ports on the side, one of which is Thunderbolt 4, and on the other side, you’ll find an honest to goodness headphone jack. It’s fanless and quiet, startlingly powerful, and has battery life that will make you question everything you know. It s 13" retina screen is colorful and bright, with a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution.

Of course, this thing is a Jony Ive-era laptop, so although Apple finally fixed the keyboard with one that doesn’t fail after 2 years, the 2020 M1 MacBook Air otherwise pursues minimalism above all else. This makes sense for this particular machine, insofar as most people who buy these aren’t probably looking to do heavy Photoshopping or anything, but you’ll still have to buy a dongle to add ports to it, if you want to use more than one peripheral and charge it at the same time.