MSI Codex R Gaming Desktop | $1,500 | Amazon



There are a number of reasons to choose a prebuilt PC over building your own. For one, it’s just convenient. Everything is together right out of the box and you don’t need to have all this inside baseball knowledge of computers to pick the parts and assemble them. Another good reason is with the supply chain issues and crypto assholes buying up GPUs, they can get pretty expensive and difficult to get your hands on standalone. But a really good often overlooked reason is the warranty. If you build a PC and something ain’t working right, you’re going to need to isolate the issue which can be difficult, and work with the supplier of that particular problematic part. For prebuilt PCs, if something goes haywire, that’s not your problem. Send the whole thing back and get a new one. Easy peasy. If that convinced you, then consider the MSI Codex R gaming desktop. It has an RTX 3060 and is currently $100 off.