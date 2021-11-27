Facebook Portal 10" | $79 | Amazon



In today’s world, you need an easy-to-use option for video calling. With the Facebook Portal, all you do is connect and it will sync all of your Messenger, Zoom, and WhatsApp contacts directly to the device. This is not just a regular video calling machine, It contains a smart camera that automatically zooms and pans in and out so you don’t even need hands. The Smart Sound enhances your voice and blocks out the unwanted background noise. No more repeating yourself over and over. This portal also works as a smart home remote. Control your home with this nifty device. When you are not on a video call, jamming out to your favorite tunes will be happening. Blocking the camera with a single switch is a very necessary feature. Save $100 today and get connected.