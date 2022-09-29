Top Gun: Maverick (4K Steelbook Blu-ray) | $35 | Amazon

It’s rare for a sequel to release 36 years after the original and be met with praise. That’s exactly what Tom Cruise managed to pull off in Top Gun: Maverick. At least from what I hear. Not only have I not seen this one, but I never got around to seeing the original either. I know there are planes. I know there’s volleyball. I know there’s a man named Goose. I’ll watch them at some point—perhaps in 4K on Blu-ray. Maybe I’ll go ahead and pre-order Top Gun: Maverick for just $35 so it’s waiting for me on November 1 after I watch the first one. Maybe you could do the same. Who’s to say?