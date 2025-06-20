Logo
Kinja Deals

Save 10% on Maude Bundles, Thoughtfully Designed for Your Comfort and Pleasure

These toys don't need to hide in the sock drawer. Sag 10% off bundles that will have you and your partner, umm, busy all holiday season.

ByBrittany Vincent
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Looking for a thoughtful and ethically made way to experience more pleasure in your life? You need to check out Maude, specifically The Maude Essentials Kit. It's a simple, high-quality bundle for intimacy. Maude designs personal care products that fit naturally into your daily life -- not things you feel you have to hide. And you can save up to 10% off some of the brand's most popular bundles right now, like The Essentials Kit, which is $88 now from its usual price of $98.

Suggested Reading

Bring The Salon Home With Laifen's 40% Off Early Black Friday Sale
Listen Up! The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are at a $199 Low Ahead of Black Friday
Get the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet for 50% Off This Holiday

Up to 10% Off Bundles and More | Maude

Related Content

Save 10% on Maude Bundles, Thoughtfully Designed for Your Comfort and Pleasure
Quince is Our Go-To for Gifts That Feel More Expensive Than They Are -- Shop Some of Our Favorite Picks

This particular kit includes two of Maude's most popular items: a soft, body-safe personal massager and a gentle, pH-balanced lubricant. It's all designed to feel approachable and supportive, no matter your relationship status or experience level. Plus, the included personal massager has a smooth, body-safe silicone design that feels comfortable in your hand and on your skin.

The included lubricant is just as thoughtful. It uses gentle, clean ingredients designed to maintain your body's natural balance. Free from artificial fragrances and unnecessary additives, it feels light and hydrating, never sticky.

This kit works well as a gift for a partner, a treat for yourself, or a way to update older items with something more modern and well-made. It is simple, well-designed, and focused on comfort.

If you want to support everyday intimacy in a different, more modern way, Maude is a great place to shop. Grab your bundle now while you can.

Buy at Maude


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!