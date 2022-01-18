Horizon Forbidden West (PS4) | $60 | Amazon

While Nintendo fans were gushing over Breath of the Wild this past generation, PS4 players were falling in love with their own sprawling open-world experience. Horizon Forbidden West is the highly anticipated sequel to that game—Horizon Zero Dawn—and is launching early next month. Now as many are aware of by this point, Sony has bumped the standard price of games upon release from $60 to $70 to combat both inflation as well the ever-expanding scope and cost of making these games. However, many games are still launching on PS4 alongside the hefty new PS5 and those versions are still at our beloved original price of $60. Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 will also come with a free upgrade to the PS5 version, so as long as you don’t care about having the blue PS4 case on your shelf instead of the white PS5 one, you’ll be able to save a cool $10.

Horizon Forbidden West will release on February 8th, 2022.