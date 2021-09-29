COOAU 1080p Movie Projector | $80 | Amazon

Pssst. You. Yeah, you. You want some real savings on your new media display? This COOAU movie projector is down to $80. That’s $20 off the list price, but theoretically, the savings don’t stop there. Hear me out. I just wrote up a deal for a $4,000 77 inch Sony TV now listed for $3,000. This projector can go to 77 inches easily, so really it’s like your saving $3,980 when you go this route. But wait a minute, this projector can actually go all the way up to 200 inches. So if 77 inches are valued at $4,000 then that means 200 inches would be valued much higher. Some quick math shows us that number is $10,390. This means you’re technically saving $10,310 if you buy this projector.



Note that this savings amount only applies if 1) the literal only thing you care about in your media display is size instead of let’s say resolution, refresh rate, color quality, sound quality, or the ability to watch with the light on, 2) we redefine how products are valued in the first place, and 3) math stops being real. So it’d be more accurate to just say you’re saving $20.