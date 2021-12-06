75" TCL Mini LED TV | $1,300 | Best Buy

Look, you don’t need me to tell you that 43% off a TV that normally costs $2,300 is a good deal. No, of course not. But I’m more than happy to give you some ideas for what to do with the $1,000 that you’re putting back in your pocket! Forget savings—the world’s coming to an end anyway, right?—I say buy candy. Chocolate-covered pretzels, 5th Avenue bars, gummy worms ... whatever candy suits your busy lifestyle, I say buy $1,000 worth of it and just have it. Imagine how jealous your friends will be when they come over, sit down in front of your massive, 75-inch mini LED TV and realize that you also have several bowls of different, sorted-by-color-and-type candies arrayed throughout your home!

Just consider it.