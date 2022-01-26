75" Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV | $2,000 | Samsung



Is Samsung the company insane, or has the manufacturing process for giant TV panels just gotten cheaper? It’s probably the second thing, but it doesn’t matter. What matters is that you get a cool new giant TV for formerly just regular big TV prices, making units like this 75" Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K drop to ridiculous-seeming sale prices right when you need them (you know, like before a big game such as the Super Bowl). This particular TV uses Quantum Matrix technology, which is their fancy name for the quantum dot layer that makes colors pop on their TVs. Samsung is the leader in this technology, so this is going to be some of the best implementation of it you’ll see, but that’s not all it has to offer. It’s also got gaming features like FreeSync VRR, HDMI 2.1 for your fancy new consoles, and low input lag, and it sports good HDR for both gaming and movies, and it gets nice and bright in HDR, too. That’s all according to Rtings, anyway—I haven’t actually watched this TV so I have to trust them.

So, yes, big TVs, on sale. And you’re not limited to the 75" model, because the 85" version is $1,500 off, the 65" is $700 off, and the 55" is $500 off. So go over there, take your pick, and act like it’s no big deal when your friends—who took a rapid test before they came over, I’m sure—swing by to watch the big game and make jokes about Aaron Rodgers’ losing his shot.

