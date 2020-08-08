Saturday's Best Deals: National CBD Day, Snowy Kirby Figurines, Klipsch Speakers, PowerA Controllers, and More

Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

A set of Kirby figurines for pre-order, deals at Sunday Scaries and Fomo Bones for National CBD Day, fancy Klipsch speakers for $549, and more top Saturday’s best deals.

Klipsch The Sixes Powered Monitor Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

If you’re an audiophile and building a bitchin’ home theater set up, you absolutely deserve Klipsch’s monitors, on sale for $549. These fancy babies are typically $799, so that’s a cool $250 off. That’s a HUGE deal.



What makes the Klipsch brand stand out? Well, I’m not an audiophile, so I’ll let the Amazon description speak for itself:

1” titanium-loaded tweeters with tractrix horns

6.5” woofers with a ported enclosure

1 x pair of RCA phono level inputs with switch for phono/line input versatility (phono Pre-Amp with ground screw terminal)

Bluetooth wireless technology

The speakers also have overall rave reviews on Amazon, so you can’t really go wrong with this purchase. Upgrade your soundscape (?) today!

Whether it’s a publicity stunt remains to be seen. But the fact of the matter is NordVPN claims the previously ongoing 70% discount to their 3-year plan will soon be expired. The secure private networking company, which managed to crack the top five best VPNs as suggested by our readers, is supposedly clearing out virtual inventory in a final countdown to August 17, the last day of the sale.



Recommended by PCMag, WIRED, Forbes, and a bunch of other noteworthy publications listed on their site, NordVPN boasts top-notch security, fast speeds, 24/7 customer service, and support for six devices at once made possibly by a host of 5,000 servers worldwide. With a potential TikTok ban imminent in the US, shelling out for a VPN may soon be the only viable solution for accessing the service, either on your phone or home computer.

Otherwise, VPNs are a useful tool for keeping your browsing history private and your ISP off your back.

Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD TV - Fire TV Edition Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Most of us have been spending the past four months or so binging Netflix and Hulu, or playing video games to pass the time... so maybe it’s time for a TV upgrade? Smart TVs are super helpful, and thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box deal, you can get a nice, big 50-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV for just $260. You can even plug an antenna into it!



If you’re worried about quality, this TV is sporting a 4.3 rating on Amazon after almost 750 reviews, so that’s a pretty good track record! It also has three HDMI ports, which is helpful for those with a lot of gaming consoles and a Chromecast (so me, essentially).

This Amazon Gold Box still has been live for a bit, but who knows how much longer this deal will last. If you’re interested, grab one today!

Belkin Surge Protector Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for new ways to protect your precious appliances or tech products from damage, you should go ahead and check out this Belkin 3-port surge protector that includes two USB ports so you can conveniently charge your phone or tablet with ease. It’s made with a rotating base, so it’ll fit even in the tightest of spots. But the whole point is to keep your laptops and whatever else from frying out during power outages or ... power surges, duh. And at $17, it’s 15% percent off the original list price. Sounds solid to me.



Anker Soundcore Life Q20 ANC Headphones Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Whether you’re working from home or getting ready for virtual school, a pair of ANC headphones are critical to surviving work-from-home life. That’s why you need to jump on this chance to wear Anker’s Soundcore Life Q20 for $40, the normal price being $60.



Alongside that “hybrid” ANC, Anker touts 40-hour playtime (and that’s with ANC on—you’ll get 60 hours otherwise!), powerful bassy drivers, and Blueooth 5 connectivity for a strong connection to your smartphone, tablet, computer, or other audio-pumping device of choice.

If you are forever losing or misplacing chords this is the deal for you. I actually had one of these when I used to travel a lot and ironically left it in a hotel room. If you are a little forgetful like me having fewer accessories is a plus. This 2 in 1 charger will take care of your iPhone and Apple Watch for just $24.



The real beauty is you can definitely charge both at the same time. And obviously you can charge your iPads of all sizes with this USB chord but pretty much anything that uses a lightning cable. This is a great combo if you’re an Apple user who is sometimes scatterbrained.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Anker Powerwave Charging Pad Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore.



The Anker Powerwave Charging Pad has come through at a low price of $11, so you can charge iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab this duo before it is gone!

Ever since Vava blew me away with their 4K ultra-short throw laser smart TV projector at CES earlier this year, I’ve had back and forth conversations nearly every week trying to score a discount for Kinja Deals readers. Today is the day it finally happened. As the prophecy foretold, you can slash 10% off the projector starting today, either on the Vava website using the promo code HOORAY (mood) or on Amazon—no code required. The only catch is that while you can order it in either a black or white finish straight from the company, Amazon shoppers are restricted to only the white model alone.



That means if you want the Vava 4K smart laser TV projector outfitted in black, you’ll need to add it to your cart over there. But don’t worry about signing up for a new account. You can check out with PayPal to expedite the process.

OH MY FREAKING GOD. LOOK AT THEM. THEY’RE SO CUTE. TOO CUTE. I MUST HAVE THEM. IT’S KIRBY, AND WADDLE DEE, AND A SNOWMAN, PLAYING IN THE SNOW. THEY’RE ONLY $25 A PIECE TOO. SURE THEY DON’T RELEASE UNTIL FEBRUARY BUT YOU NEVER KNOW WHEN FIGURINES ARE GONNA SELL OUT SO GO GO GO



I’m serious, go pre-order these ultra adorable buddies before they’re gone!

PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch (K.K. Slider) Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Switch controllers can be really expensive, and some of them are prone to joystick drifting issues, to boot. It’s rough. PowerA controllers are third-party controllers, but they’re officially licensed by Nintendo and have a two year warranty. And they’re a fair amount cheaper than the Pro Controller or Joy-Cons. Right now, you can get this super cute K.K. Slider controller for just $39, down from the $50 MSRP. At a price like that, there’s no reason not to pick one up, even if it’s just a backup in case of an emergency. The “my Joy-Cons are drifting again” kind of emergency.



Kelake Alien Pikachu Figure Graphic : Sheilah Villari

What hellfire fever dream brought the franchises of Alien and Pokémon together? If you’ve ever been curious about what adorable Pikachu would look like as the bane of Ripley’s existence search no further. Bring this nightmare into your home for just $21.



This Xenochu is grotesquely detailed and honestly, there is something beautiful in how meticulous the design is. Don’t get me wrong it’s still gruesome as all get out but I’ll give credit where it’s due. Both the orange and purple options are $4 less although if you really want a good peek into its monstrous forehead go with the orange. I just hope you have a Jonesy to protect when these inevitably become sentient and try to murder you in your sleep.

This item ships for free for Prime members.

Overwatch Pharah Figma Action Figure Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

I’m shuddering just thinking about Pharah’s barrage of missiles right now. I’ve seen way too many failed Soldier 76 ults to know I should just find shelter as soon as she takes to the skies. That’s why I probably won’t buy this awesome Overwatch statue celebrating the borderline terroristic hero. My PTSD just can’t handle it. Pharah mains should snap it up ASAP, though, considering it’s $10 off, the biggest discount yet.



Armored in blue, this model comes with interchangeable shoulder plates and a removable rocket launcher, and with the included figma stand, you can pose her however you’d like.

Normally $40, you can now save $7 on Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker for Nintendo Switch, a game that originally launched on Wii U, but since that console sucked, this is where you need to be.



This cheery puzzler supports cooperative fun for up to two people, and for this Switch release, Nintendo added all new stages inspired by Super Mario Odyssey.

Mandalorian on Blurrg Funko Graphic : Sheilah Villari

I can almost hear the buttery robot voice of Pedro Pascal right now. Here we have the strong and stoic Mandalorian atop a Blurrg. The tamed two-legged beast best used as transport for the bounty hunter’s mission to Arvala-7. But you might remember these behemoths from the Clone Wars since they were also used by the Twi’leks. But I digress, this cute recreation of our helmeted anti-hero is $8 off and a perfect addition is you’ve already got The Child in your collection. He’s five inches tall and comes on a sturdy stand.



Advertisement

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

Resident Evil 3 Screenshot : Capcom

I suggest doing some price research on bulk diapers, because you’ll probably shit yourself in the first encounter with Nemesis in Resident Evil 3.



Amazon has copies down to $43 on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Seriously, get the diapers, too.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Screenshot : Square Enix

Many understandably jumped at the chance to play Final Fantasy VII Remake the day it came out, and I’d say they got their money’s worth then. If you’ve been holding out and Ghost of Tsushima hasn’t completely eaten up your gaming hours, it’s time to reunite with Cloud and the gang on PlayStation 4. Amazon has the remake up for $40.



This decades-in-the-making reemergence doesn‘t embody the full Final Fantasy VII experience you remember from childhood, but it reintroduces us to a classic story featuring unforgettable characters with modern visuals and gameplay. Part II of this episodic journey is in the works, too, so you’ll want to get caught up in case it miraculously drops within the next couple of years.

Whistler D26RS 1080P Dash Camera Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Having a dash cam is just a good idea. If you get into or witness an accident, you’ll have video evidence of the incident to use for insurance purposes. You can also use the footage to shame jerks on the road by making fun of them on social media. Win-win! Today only at SideDeal, you can get a new dash cam for just $39. This won’t be around for long, so grab a cam before it’s sold out!



Hakol Outdoor LED Solar Lights (5-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Protecting your home should be one of your biggest priorities. One of the cheapest things you can do is set up motion-sensing lights, which will expose anyone snooping around outside and deter them from trying anything sneaky. MorningSave will hook you up with five such items for only $29.



The lights pack 48 LEDs for an intense beam, and they’re waterproof and solar-powered, so you can stick them on your siding and go about your life with little long-term maintenance.

Dog Balm Bundle Graphic : Sheilah Villari

My poor old terrier picks at his poor little paws when they get dry, then that gets irritated, then they itch. It’s a vicious cycle leaving him with very red limbs. It’s pretty heartbreaking to look at until I discovered the Natural Dog Company and their Skin Soother Balm. This bundle is $5 off and includes the companies sull line of pooch problem solvers.



These all-natural ingredients are certified vegan and handcrafted right in the USA. The five balms you’ll receive are Wrinkle Balm, Snout Soother, Skin Soother, Paw Soother, and PawTection. If your pupper has anything dry these will soothe and heal. If you’re taking your good boy out on these warm days the PawTection can do wonders when strolling on the sun-scorched pavement. All the products are fragrance-free since our fur babies smell a million times better than us we don’t need to add to their strife with overpowering products. I can’t recommend this company enough and this is a great introductory bundle to see what works best for your fuzzy bestie.

Free shipping on this item for Prime members.

At the start of the year, I went to the emergency room in the middle of the night because I felt a burning sensation in my throat and I couldn’t breathe. As it turns out, I have a pretty common condition called laryngopharyngeal reflux, or LPR. In treating it, not only did I have to start taking Nexium on the reg, I also had to cut down on my coffee consumption due to its highly acidic contents. Then I found out about Golden Ratio, a self-proclaimed maker of “gold coffee,” a curious concoction you steep in boiling water like a tea bag for 5-10 minutes whose ingredients derive from coffee beans instead of tea leaves.



The vanilla-coconut flavor I was sent to try out a while back smells an awful lot like chocolate and taste like the lovechild of green tea and coffee. But here’s the kicker: it’s purportedly 5x less acidic than regular coffee and still contains 45 - 140mg of caffeine depending on the flavor and brewing method, making Golden Ratio the perfect coffee substitute considering my LPR. But don’t take my word for it—you can sample gold brew for yourself, now 15% off using our exclusive promo code KINJA15, then let us know what you think in the comments below.

Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Dyson vacuums dominate our Co-Op for best vacuum, but they’re often pricey. Today’s deal, though, removes that barrier. The second-generation, Dyson Ball Multi Floor is down to $190 today on Newegg. This is a few bucks off from the lowest price we’ve seen, but still a solid bargain.



Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum Graphic : Jordan McMahon

As I expressed in an earlier Co-op, I’m on the prowl for my first cordless vacuum. So while I can’t vouch for the Dyson V7 Fluffy myself, hearsay suggests it’s one of the better options out there (let me know what you think in the comments), and Dyson generally makes high-quality products which makes this deal hard to ignore: Newegg is selling the Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum for $200.



Advertisement

Advertisement

25% Off Site-Wide CBD25 Photo : Fomo Bones

Hey, your pupper deserves to relax too, you know? If you have a very good but very nervous boi, you might want to give some of Fomo Bones’ CBD soft chews a try. By using code CBD25 at checkout, you can get these puppies for just $29, or even less if you decide to subscribe. Grab a pack and give it a try with your dog—these offer all natural ingredients and no filler, so you know you’ll be giving them the best of the best.



This deal runs until the 9th. But don’t sleep on this deal, grab a pack and help your best friend chill a bit.

25% Off Sitewide CBD25 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

It’s National CBD Day! Fantastic! If you’re a lover of anything and everything CBD, then you’re in luck, because your favorite CBD providers are offering big discounts on their stock. Sunday Scaries is offering 25% their entire store if you use the code CBD25 at checkout, which is killer.



Not sure what to try? How about the Dawn to Yawn Bundle, down to $86 after using the code? This comes with a bottle of calming gummies, YOLO shots that offer energy boosts, and some CBD sleep oil. Or, if you just want the gummies (who doesn’t love gummies?), you can grab a bottle for just $33.

This sale runs until the 9th, so you have the weekend to decide what you want!

KN95 5-Pack Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re running low on quality masks to protect you and others from germs since we’re still in a pandemic, head on over to Morning Save and get a five-pack of KN95 masks for a decent $15. Yes, the price of masks has increased by probably 200 percent since March, but that still doesn’t mean we don’t have to protect ourselves every time we go out in public. There’s really nothing else to say besides KN95 masks have five layers of fabric to protect you from 95% of air droplets, which means they are scientifically better at protecting you from exposure of COVID-19 than cloth masks are.



Advertisement

It might be up in limbo if your little Mouseketeer is headed back to school in the fall but that doesn’t mean a surprise new backpack or lunch bag can’t make their summer a tad sunnier. For the next three days take 20% off anything in the Back to School section with the code GOLDSTAR.



This includes bookbags, snack packs, water bottles, stationery sets, pencil cases, and even hoodies. It’s not just kids who get to have all the fun, a lot of the water bottles are for Disney fans young and old. Even some of the backpacks are designed in a way that they could absolutely be used as a purse. But the hoodies might be snug on adults, best leave these to the pipsqueaks.

Free shipping on orders over $75 with the code SHIPMAGIC. This sale runs until August 9.

Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

To all my fellow beauty girls and guys, Ilia Beauty has just released their Tinted Lip Oil in SIX new shades. The goal is to provide moisture to dry lips, while also giving a bit of fashion and personality every time you sweep it over your smackers. Made with hyaluronic acid and other moisturizing ingredients, you won’t have to worry about ashy lips for the duration of summer and then some! At $26, and an affordable Afterpay option, it’s an easy splurge. Indulge a little and take some selfies as self-care.



Akira 35th Anniversary Box Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Otakus will have you know that Akira is to manga what the Mona Lisa is to art, and you can catch up for $25 off at Amazon. The $175 total nets you six hardcover books, an Akira Club hardcover artbook with glossy pages, and an iron-on version of Kaneda’s iconic pill patch. Too bad there aren’t many Comic-Cons going on.



The collection is temporarily out of stock as of writing, but you can still get your order in today to secure the discount.

The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Hardcover Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Go inside the creative process behind the most anticipated film of the century. The latest trilogy in the Star Wars film series brings the Skywalker Saga to a close and The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will take readers into the creative process behind visualizing the epic worlds, creatures, characters, costumes, weapons, and vehicles of the landmark conclusion more than 40 years in the making.

One of the best Batman renditions of all time, you can now score Batman: The Complete Animated Series on Blu-ray for just $50. Between the original animated series and The New Batman Adventures, you’ll get 12 discs packed with 106 episodes of animated Batman, which somehow gets more respect as a cartoon than Val Kilmer’s masterful performance in Batman Forever ever will. (Don’t fight me on this!) You’ll also get a digital copy to go along with the Blu-rays.





Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright sky blue-tinged pixel of your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?



You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.



To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 25% discount on designer brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Muse x Hilary Duff, and more. Just drop the promo code EXCLUSIVE25 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can do on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

Woodland Creatures Plush Dog Toy Pack Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Our pups have been so good to us through quarantine and even as things open up maybe you find yourself making them more places than you normally would. My friends are bringing their dogs to each outdoor dinner we have and I will never be mad at that. And because they are such well behaved good floofs they deserve a gift. This three-pack of plush noisemakers from ZippyPaws is the ideal surprise and it’s $6 off today.



So yes, they are the crinkle paper type noisemakers so maybe we don’t give them these when zoom calls are happening. But the fox, racoon, and squirrel are pretty durable even for a pooch with a tough set of chompers. There’s no stuffing in them which great for a more destructive doggo. Now they say this pack is for medium to larger dogs since each plush is eighteen inches long but I think this would be just fine for a more adventurous small dog. These critters are cute, safe, and will provide hours of fun for fido.

Free shipping for Prime members.

I love my Switch and do take it out with me fairly often. My only issue is if I’m really putting in the time on my island in Animal Crossing while chilling in my backyard that battery life starts to trickle down. The fine folks at the Geek Supply Co. have you covered, literally. Grab this battery charger case for 50% off today.



This case fits snuggly on your Switch to give you double the playtime you’d normally have. The kickstand not only makes it easy to view but actually aids in keeping your little gaming system cool, which I’m sure you’ve noticed it can get quite hot when running. It also prevents overcharging and won’t add damage or more wear and tear. It’s slip-proof and has shock-resistance protection. This is the accessory you’ve been waiting for.

Xbox One Charging Station Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for an easier way to charge your Xbox controllers, you should check out this charging station. At just $25, it can power up your controllers to give you up to 8-10 hours of playing time and has a built-in LED light to let you know when the controllers are full. I would grab this before it’s gone!

LG SN10YG 5.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar Image : LG

Today only, you can take home a 5.1.2-channel soundbar from LG featuring Dolby Atmos, Google Assistant, and immersive high-res audio for $679. While spending more than half a grand on a sound system is nothing to scoff at, this particular model launched as recently as June and costs just under $1,200 on Amazon and Best Buy, saving you 48% over the competition. Because this is one of Newegg’s Shell Shocker deals, however, the price jumps back up tomorrow morning, so you’ll want to act fast if you’re living in a tight space that needs theatrical audio to go with these upcoming in-theater movies at home.



“I’ll Make a Man Out of You” has never sounded this good, thanks to Dolby’s impressive virtualized surround sound tech. And if you’re not impressed, you’ve 30 days to return it back to the Newegg warehouse from whence it came. But something tells me you won’t be doing that any time soon.

As a girl of a certain age, I grew up in the heyday of Juicy. I’ve had several of their fragrances over the years and have to tell you they are still making some beautiful scents. From now until mid-August take 15% off your entire order and get free shipping with the code LUXE15.



I will say personally I still really like the I am Juicy line. With notes of passion fruit, gardenia, and cashmere it’s got an air of sophistication and playfulness. You can’t go wrong with Viva La Juicy Pink either. It’s jasmine, fuschia, and vanilla to unleash your inner heiress. It’s super understated yet really soft smelling. But it’s not all perfumes, there’s plenty of makeup to pick from too from this very girly but adorable and flirty company. Classic fragrance never goes out of style, we are however thankful sweatsuits with words on the butt did.

This deal runs until August 15 and everything ships for free with the code.

Advertisement

No matter how many miles you’ve racked up on your trusty sedan, everyone needs a jump now and then. But as we all know, if you want something done, you have to do it yourself. That’s where jump starter battery boosters like the Tacklife T8 come in. Marked down $32 on Amazon using the promo code QABMDTAE, this is one deal that drivers won’t want to miss. Not only will it get your car back up and running without the need for an offchance good samaritan (especially in the socially distant coronadays), but it’ll also charge your phone, tablet, and anything else powered by USB.



Never again will you have to thumb it on your way to Pennsylvania to buy some fireworks—not that I would know anything about that!

Flippin’ Boss BBQ Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

SideDeal has a trio of BBQ essentials Frankensteined together in one convenient package for $16. You’ll score a heat-resistant glove in one of three colors (orange, black, and red), and they somehow grew metal spatula- and tong-shaped limbs to get in and manage your meats safely. The glove withstands up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Gabba Goods Smart Plugs (2-Pack) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Today at MorningSave, start your smart home transformation with a two-pack of smart plugs for $24. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, you can use your voice to control lights, fans, and anything else you’re too lazy to get your butt up and do yourself. Just plug it into the wall and plug your items into it, set it up using the smartphone app, and you’re good to go.



Cuisinart 20-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

HEY! Salad fork goes on the left! At least, I think so... does it really matter? Ah well, if it matters to you, this stainless steel flatware set by Cuisinart has 20 forks, spoons, and hollow-handed knives. Available in “Grace” and “Sophie” styles (different only slightly in design), you’ll get enough fancyware for up to four place mats:



4x Dinner Forks

4x Hollow-Handle Dinner Knives

4x Dinner Spoons

4x Salad Forks

4 Teaspoons

They’re handcrafted and dishwasher safe, too. Only $49 at MorningSave.

Advertisement

If you’re a gamer of a certain age there is no way you didn’t grow up playing SEGA for hours. Ecco was hands down my favorite and even my mom partook in Tetris. If you’re still spending a lot of time at home with your fam shake up game night and grab this mini-console. Save $30 on it right now and teach a whole new generation about the wonders of SEGA.



This mini-console is a replica of our beloved system of yesteryear and comes ready with forty built-in games. This is a plug and play system so it’s HDMI cable is compatible with more HDTVs. You’ll also get two USB connected controllers. Sonic, Contra, Street Fighter 2, Castlevania they’re all included in this pint-sized console. With the variety of games picked to include there’s no way your favorite from your childhood isn’t here. No time frame on this sale but it’s an excellent deal if you’ve been thinking of adding this to your collection. Easy to set up for hours of fun.

Free 3-day shipping on this item.

Western Digital 8TB easystore External Hard Drive Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

As technology progresses and visual fidelity of digital media scarily nears the uncanny value, hard drives are buckling under pressure. Even 1TB doesn’t seem like it’s enough anymore, so add tons of space to any PC or gaming console relatively inexpensively with Western Digital’s 8TB easystore USB 3.0 hard drive with automatic backup options, now just $130 at Best Buy. That’s a $70 discount over MSRP. I paid slightly less for a 5TB Black drive not long ago, so this is a rare steal.



Garmin Forerunner Watch Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

The Garmin Forerunner is now down to its lowest price! At $180, it’s basically $100 off the original list price of $290. It’s certified refurbished, which means it works and looks like new, even if it did have an owner before you, but with the major discount, we aren’t complaining. Equipped with a heart monitor as well as other fitness trackers, you’ll get the most of every workout, plus it’s available in a cute frost blue. Grab it before it’s gone!



SanDisk Extreme 512 GB microSD Card Graphic : Jordan McMahon

If you’re tired of having to order new SD cards to fit all your Switch games, or maybe just need a backup for all the pictures you’ve been taken, you might want to consider an SD card with more storage. Right now, you can get SanDisk’s 512 GB microSD card for just $110 at B&H Photo. The card typically sells for about $200, so grab it while you can.



Advertisement

Whether you just need a quick top up on your earbuds or you’re getting the MacBook ready for a long day, AUKEY’s 2-port Omina charger is the ticket. It has two USB-C ports with Power Delivery, offering 65W of juice between the two for $29. That’s an exclusive price for Kinja readers, but you’ll need to use coupon code KINJAPAB4 at checkout. Grab one in black or white.



Advertisement

That gives you less than two weeks to decide whether to cop that HP Chromebook 14a while it’s down to a mere $280 or cough up $300 more for a 15-inch touchscreen and full Windows 10. And while you might not NEED a 21.5-inch monitor to go along with it, $100 is an unbeatable price for the HP 22er. Plus, since most if not all of your studies will be done from home this yar, a printer is an essential purchase for students at any education level. The Envy Photo 7855 all-in-one printer, then, is a steal at $180.

No matter your needs or budget, these bargains from HP won’t last long, so jump on ‘em now while supplies last. You never know when that $45 keyboard and mouse combo set you’re eyeing will run out. If your luck is anything like mine, one minute before you sit down to check out is when it flies off the shelf and into the paws of someone infinitely less deserving.