Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G | $700 | Samsung

Samsung has released a follow-up to its entry-level Galaxy S20 FE, which was released late 2020 and sported many of the same features as the flagship S20, but with a lower price point, plastic backing, and no curved-glass screen. Still, it was fast, and its 120Hz display and excellent cameras were hard to beat at that price. The New S21 FE 5G still brings over those same flagship features and even offered improvements over the standard F21, including a higher-capacity battery and 32 MP selfie cam (the S21's camera is only 10MP).

The phone also ships with Samsung’s version of Android 12, called One UI 4.0, which adds upgrades to security and privacy, home screen customization, and more, and the whole package brings a phone that Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford issued kudos to for being every bit as powerful as the Galaxy S21+, while being more compact and even adding a few upgrades.

Samsung debuted the phone at midnight yesterday, and early buyers can get some nice bonuses, choosing between a $100 eCert (I guess that’s what Samsung’s calling gift certificates these days), a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live (usually $110), or heavily-discounted Galaxy Buds Pro—the company’s lower-priced noise-canceling answer to AirPods Pro—for just $30, a $140 savings. You can also take advantage of Samsung’s trade-in program and save as much as $375 on the new handset.