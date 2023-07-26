Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 Classic Is Just $200 at Best Buy

This is a huge week for brand-new Samsung products, which also means that amazing deals are popping up for many of Samsung’s still-awesome previous-gen items. Case in point: Best Buy has the Galaxy Watch4 Classic for just $200 right now, a 47% markdown from its usual $380 price tag. This 46mm stainless-steel model in black is a true eye-catcher.

Galaxy Watch4 Classic | $200 | Best Buy

The Galaxy Watch4 Classic is still one of the better health wearables available, with body composition analysis, advanced sleep tracking, ECG monitoring for your heart, VO2 max readings, advanced run coaching, and much more. It’s one of the top-rated wearables on Best Buy’s site, thanks to thousands of satisfied reviewers. We’d give this a hearty “buy” recommendation at its regular $380 price, but at just $200 during this Best Buy sales event, we’re screaming it for all to hear.