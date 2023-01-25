It's all consuming.
Samsung Smart TVs Are on Sale for Up to 40% off

Enjoy a new OLED or QLED TV from Samsung for your living room.

Joe Tilleli
Image: Samsung

It’s Oscar season which means it’s time to binge all the nominations before the big day. Why not enjoy these pieces of art on a new TV from our friends at Samsung? Right now, you can find some of its premium smart TVs for up to 40% off. Feast your eyes on Everything Everywhere All at Once in brilliant 4K on an OLED screen. You won’t regret it.

65" Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV (2022) | $1,798

Image for article titled Samsung Smart TVs Are on Sale for Up to 40% off
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Samsung’s first-ever OLED TV will show you rich contrast and deep black like you’ve never seen in a beautiful 4K resolution.

75” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022) | $2,298

Image for article titled Samsung Smart TVs Are on Sale for Up to 40% off
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
The anti-glare allows you to have the optimal view from any angle. Experience amazing picture quality from any seat in the room.

85" Class QLED Q80B Series 4K Smart TV | $1,998

Image for article titled Samsung Smart TVs Are on Sale for Up to 40% off
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
This ginormous display will let you experience deep blacks and bright whites that pop and an impressive range of vibrant colors.

65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV | $1,697

Image for article titled Samsung Smart TVs Are on Sale for Up to 40% off
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
The Frame is designed to just look like standard wall art when not in use as a TV. The anti-reflection matte keep whatever you have displayed on it looking like a real work of art.

