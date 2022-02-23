85" QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022) | $6,500 | Samsung

75" QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022) | $4,700 | Samsung

65" QN800B Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022) | $3,500 | Samsung

Samsung has launched a new batch of 8K QLED TVs and they’re ready for pre-order. The QN800B is an upgrade build for last year’s Neo 8K QLED TVs. Aside from QN800B looking like it has the word “boob” in it, we’re looking at some pretty cool capabilities.

These ultra-sharp 8K screens will support the new Samsung Gaming Hub–a dedicated gaming interface—f or easier access and control. It’ll have cloud gaming integration, low input lag, and refresh rates up to 144Hz at 4K. These new QN800B Smart TVs will come in 65", 75", and a whopping 85" screen sizes.

You might be thinking that while 8K sounds cool, what’s the point if most content is only available up to 4K? Well, the Neo QLEDs make use of an AI-powered 8K picture, upscaling 4K content to an even sharper image than would ordinarily be possible. With tons of different tech at work to create the best resolution, color, and contrast , this is shaping up to be Samsung’s s most powerful TV line yet.

What’s more , the TVs are equipped with NFC readers allowing for seamless tap-to-connect mirroring from your phone to the big screen.

Pre-orders are open and will come with a free at-home installation for a limited time. They’re expected to ship starting March 25.

