32" Odyssey Neo G8 Curved Gaming Monitor | $1,500 | Samsung



Samsung has just launched it s newest monitor in the lineup of curved options. The Odyssey Neo G8 is a large 32" 4K display capable of delivering 240Hz with 1ms response time for incredibly smooth gameplay . The Quantum Matrix Technology, HD R 2000, and UHD resolution all work together to create a crystal clear picture. The Matte display reduces glare helping keep your eyes focused on the action in front of you. The stand is on a swivel so you can easily swap between a horizontal or vertical display. Also as mentioned up top, this baby is curved. Curved screens are cool as hell. The Odyssey Neo G8 is available now for $1,500 at Samsung.