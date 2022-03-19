Pre-order Galaxy Book2 Pro To Get A Free 32" Odyssey G35T Gaming Monitor | Samsung

Samsung is running an amazing deal right now. Never go wrong with a beautiful two- fer. When you pre-order any three versions of the Galaxy Book2, you receive a whole free gaming monitor. The Galaxy Book2 360 comes with an Odyssey 24" CRG5 gaming monitor that is worth $180. Take full advantage of this deal by pre -ordering the Galaxy Book2 Pro and Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 to receive an Odyssey 32" G3 curved gaming monitor as well as 30% off Samsung Care+. That’s a $330 savings that can’t be beat. It’s not done yet— when you pre -order the Galaxy A53 5g phone, receive a pair of Galaxy Buds Live ( worth $170) completely free. You also have the option to get $100 off your new phone with a trade-in. Samsung is blessing you with free equipment now.