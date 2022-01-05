The Forgotten City (XBO/XSX) | $15 | GameStop

There has been an influx of timeloop- based games in the last couple few years between Outer Wilds, 12 Minutes, Deathloop and a bunch more. But even though The Forgotten City is a 2021 release, it technically predates all of those. What started and grew popular as a Skyrim mod has been completely overhauled as its own release and now makes for what is one of the best-written games of 2021. You play as someone from the present who finds themselves hurled backward in time to a secluded Roman city that must abide by the Golden Rule—The many shall suffer for the sins of the one. What this means is if anyone in the city commits a sin, all of the residents will turn to solid gold statues. It’s up to you to figure out who is about to commit that sin and prevent it or go back in time to the beginning of the day to try again. The game is 50% off if you are a fan of collecting physical copies, but it’s also free on Game Pass. The game can be beaten in only a couple of sitting so I’d highly recommend checking it out.