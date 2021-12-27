G Cloud Mobile Backup 100GB Plan: 3-Year Subscription | $18 | StackSocial

Losing access to files and photos is always heartbreaking. When I was a teenager, my dream was to be a filmmaker. However, when one of my hard drives containing my most recent passion project was destroyed, it made me rethink my aspirations. If something you worked on for countless hours can disappear overnight, is that really how I want to spend my time? Instead of giving up, what I should have done was subscribe to a cloud backup service like G Cloud Backup, which stores all of your data in Amazon AWS servers with 256 AES encryption. Available for both iOS and Android, you can store call logs, contacts, messages, and media in a secure spot you can rest assured no one will meddle with. Get 100GB for 3 years at StackSocial for just $18.