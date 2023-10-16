RuneScape: The Official Cookbook is Available for Pre-order

Return to the world of Gielinor and learn to cook flavorful dishes from the epic fantasy game of RuneScape — the MMORPG for kids who didn’t have a good enough computer for WoW. This game was my friends’ and my life in middle school. And now it can be our lives after work when we come up and prepare dinner. This new official cookbook has over 50 recipes with full-color photography and lore.

There isn’t currently a discount, but who knows how the math would have shaken out on that anyway. We all know 92 is half of 99. But right now, you can pre-order for $28. The cookbook is expected to be released on April 16, 2024.