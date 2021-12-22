NordicTrack Treadmill | $2,500 | Best Buy

Best Buy is having a flash sale on home cardio exercise equipment, and I poked through it and found the best deal on a treadmill, so don’t worry about it (unless treadmills aren’t your thing). This particular treadmill from NordicTrack is Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-connected, goes up to 12mph, and it has an expansive 22" HD touch screen so you can follow an on-screen trainer or adjust your settings on the fly with ease. The treadmill comes with a 30-day iFIT family trial membership, so you can set up to 5 adult profiles and choose from many workouts, studios, and trainers. It has a cushioned deck to reduce strain on your joints, and dual 3" Bluetooth speakers so you can listen to Iron Maiden while you work out. I mean probably you could listen to other things too, but why would you? This deal is today only, so if you need something to distract yourself from the monotony of covid living, the time to act is now.