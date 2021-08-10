Overcooked! All You Can Eat (P S5) | $10 | Best Buy

Overcooked! All You Can Eat (XSX ) | $10 | Best Buy

Do you currently enjoy many close and cherished relationships with friends and family? Would you like to absolutely ruin all of those in the blink of an eye? Well do I have a deal for you! Amazon is currently selling Overcooked! All You Can Eat for Xbox Series X or PS5 for $10 . That’s a savings of $30 off the list price for this complete compilation, which brings together both games with all additional content.

These are fantastic multiplayer games where players need to work together to run a kitchen. Sounds simple enough, right? You have no idea how wrong you are, naïve fool. Overcooked! is a game about chaos in cooperation. Simple tasks like making a hamburger become a nightmare as four people all try to coordinate to make it together. It’s essentially the old “too many cooks” adage adapted into a video game.

