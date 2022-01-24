Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine With LCD Monitor | $225 | Amazon



Weirdly enough, when used correctly, a personal rowing machine is an extremely effective (and super-exhausting) full-body workout. I know this, because I alternated between being a useless bow seat and a terrible coxswain for like two seasons when I was extremely a shrimp in high school. That charming personal anecdote aside, if health and fitness are on your to-do list this year, you can’t get a better deal than the Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine with LCD Monitor right now . It’s 44% off at Amazon, which is the lowest it’s ever been, meaning it’ll only cost you $225 to install one of these bad boys in your home gym, whatever that looks like. You can easily adjust the resistance with literally one knob, and it’s built to be moved around to your preferred workout location without actually scooching as you use it. The LCD display offers monitoring for your workouts, vitals, and general health tracking. Also, the slide rail can be adjusted to accommodate users of pretty much any height, which is neat . Just watch a quick YouTube tutorial first so you know how to maximize the workout correctly. There is, in fact, a strategy to it. Who knew?