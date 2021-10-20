South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PS4) | $10 | Best Buy



Following the first game The Stick of Truth’s success, the South Park creators came back to gaming to bring us a sequel. The Fractured But Whole—which is a brilliant pun title that too me longer to realize than I’m willing to admit—expanded the Paper Mario-like combat into a turn-based grid system where now positioning matters. And you know what? It plays pretty damn good. Also if you’re a fan of South Park the show at all, this is basically an entire season of story and jokes so why not dip in just for that?

