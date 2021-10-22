15% off Select Luxury Sheets | Crane & Canopy | Use Code LOVE15

Crane & Canopy is known for quality comfort in striking designs. But all that comes at a price, and they tend to be a tad more expensive, so we notice when a big sale comes along. Right now, take 15% off select luxury sheets in this fall sale. These prices will remain until October 24; use the code LOVE15 at checkout.

If you need help picking, the Soft-Washed Belgian Linen Sheets are a standout. They come pre-washed, making them extra cozy and ready to sink in to. They are woven together from pure 100% Belgian flax, making them ideal for year-round use. These plush sheets have a natural cooling effect, so if you’re a sleeper who runs hot, these are perfect . They come in this sleek grey color but also white. This is an easy upgrade to make your bedroom a little classier.