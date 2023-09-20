Reviewers Love This 48″ LG OLED TV, Now 50% Off

If you’re looking for an excellent, entry-level OLED TV for less than $700 (!), this deal is for you. Here are the details: Best Buy just slashed the price of this 48" model from LG by 50%, bringing it all the way down to $650. (It’s officially known as LG’s Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV.) Reviewers have awarded it 4.7-out-of-5 stars, praising the picture quality, color saturation, and, best of all, the price.

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV | 50% off | Best Buy

“ This TV is SO worth it,” wrote one of them. “ Has incredible picture, the darkness of the blacks cannot be beat, as expected with most OLED TVs, especially LG. Sports and Video Games are amazing on this TV! Highly recommend if you’re in the market for a lesser priced OLED.” Check out the deal here and save 50% while the sale lasts.