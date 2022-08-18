Insignia 3.4 Qt. Digital Air Fryer | $30 | 70% Off | Best Buy



When you are a grown- up, you can do whatever the hell you want for dinner. Maybe you’ve outgrown your popcorn for dinner phase and want to make something more hearty for a meal . Like chicken tenders you bread and air fry yourself. Well, hello: this Insignia Digital Air Fryer is a great upgrade and only $30 right now. Preset functions keep you from undercooking or overcooking your meal, since hey, cooking is a learning curve. Crisp up some cauliflower too and you really have a good meal going—just remember to throw the basket in the dishwasher when you’re done. Air fryer sales are what adulthood is all about, so grab this one while it’s 70% off .