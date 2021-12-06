Resident Evil 3 (PS4 ) | $17 | GameStop

Capcom has been on a kick of remaking and remastering their early hits in the Resident Evil series and enough time has gone by that you can experience some cheap thrills for cheap prices. Well, okay the thrills aren’t cheap—they’re actually pretty damn well executed here. I just wanted to make that joke. I even suggest doing some price research on bulk diapers, because you’ll probably shit yourself in the first encounter with Nemesis in Resident Evil 3. You can pick it up on PS4 for $17 .

Seriously, get the diapers, too.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer in April 2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 12/06/2021.