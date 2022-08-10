PlayStation 5 Bundle w/ Horizon Forbidden West | $550 | Amazon



Since the launch of the current generation’s consoles, it’s been more difficult than it should be to get your hands on one. This is the result of a combination of effects of the pandemic, the global chip shortage, and scalper bots scooping up as much available inventory as they can to resell at ridiculous prices. At last, we’re seeing some retailers c ombatting the latter. Amazon has a PlayStation 5 bundled with Horizon Forbidden West for $550. However, in order to purchase, you need to request an invitation to be allowed to buy. This has been coming in waves. If you’ve been trying to get a PS5 for nearly two years now with no luck, this is a pretty decent bet. There’s no harm in making the request. Even if you end up finding one elsewhere first , this acts as a reservation and there is no obligation to move forward with the purchase.