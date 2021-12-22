AOC 27" FHD Monitor | $159 | Amazon

AOC 32" 2K 75Hz Gaming Monitor | $215 | Amazon

Philips 27" Frameless 4K Monitor | $265 | Amazon

We do like our gaming monitors now, don’t we? If this is something you’ve said, thought, or at least kind of describes you or someone you love, and you’re in the market for a deal on a gaming monitor, take a peek at this deal on AOC and Philips monitors at Amazon. Sizes range from 25 inches to 32 inches, and you can save up to $85, as in the case of this Philips 27" 4K Frameless Monitor—it’s 60Hz, so you won’t be getting that slick, smooth motion that higher refresh rate monitors offer, but its curved screen and ultra high definition resolution will draw you into games and movies nonetheless. Should you believe in the edict “go big or go home,” here is a 32" AOC 2K gaming monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate for $215—that’s $25 off for a sharp IPS display with a 178° viewing angle. Trying to stick to a budget? Stretch your bucks out like so much taffy with this AOC 25" Frameless FHD monitor for $170 right now. It’s a proper high-refresh monitor capable of up to 144Hz, and its 1ms response time will keep you f rom blaming your monitor for your missed headshots, forcing you to confront the dire fact of your advancing age. No? Just me? Okay, well there are other monitors available in this deal, so head on over to the landing page for this deal to see more.