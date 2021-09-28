3-Stage Knife Sharpener & Cut-Resistant Glove | $20 | Amazon



A dull knife is more dangerous than a sharp one. Accidents in the kitchen happen when your tools don’t behave as you expect like when your blade doesn’t properly cut your food and it slips from your control. So, keep your knifes sharp with this 3-stage knife sharpener for only $20. The diamond rod slot repairs and straightens damaged blades, the tungsten steel blade slot sharpens blades to restore its V-shape, and finally the ceramic rod slot fine tunes the blade for a clean polish. The base uses a non-slip rubber surface and has an ergonomic handle so lefties or righties will be able to hold it in place with ease. Also included is a cut-resistant glove. Safety first after all.