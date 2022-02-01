Nerf N-Strike Elite Disruptor | $9 | Amazon

Fake w ar is coming, and when it arrives, there will only be two kinds of people: the quick, and the Nerfed. Be among the prepared when you buy a Nerf gun for up to 59% off in this today-only mega-sale on Nerf guns. Arm a whole platoon of pasty office-dwellers with the $9 Nerf N-Strike Elite Disruptor pistol—this 6-dard revolver fires up to 27 meters and is good for responding to ambushes. The Nerf Ultra Select, which gets the largest discount at 50% off, is fully motorized and allows you to load darts while you’re shooting for a never-ending barrage of automatic dart-blasting. Finally, the Rival Phantom Corps Hades XVIII-6000 (I guess they couldn’t decide on one name, so they used all of them?) fires rounds at 100 feet per second and can hold 60 shots, and it’s on sale for $34 less than its usual price of $74. There are 34 guns available in this deal, so I can’t imagine you won’t find the one for you. F ill your plastic- and- foam arsenal, go forth, and conquer (just don’t intentionally shoot anyone that doesn’t want to be shot. It’s not funny and everyone will think you’re an asshole).