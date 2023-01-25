Relax Your Feet in This Foot Bath Massager for 44% off

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Foot Spa Bath Massager with Heat | $50 | Amazon

You’ve been standing up on your feet all day. Why not take a load off and give yourself a little spa day every day? This heated foot bath gently massages the underside of your overworked feet with a combination of rollers, footstones , and bubble holes. The shiatsu rollers simulate the kneading, pushing, and pressure of a real massage. The temperature of the water can reach up to a soothing 95°F to a spicy 118°F. Right now, you can get the foot bath massager for 44% off.