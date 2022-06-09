Therabody Theragun Mini Handheld Massage Device | $160 | Best Buy



Ultra-portable, made with QuietForce™ technology, and weighing just 1.5 lbs., the Therabody Theragun Mini Handheld Massage Device is a massage gun to rule them all. It’s also 20% off at Best Buy. Built to go wherever you do, this mini massage gun offers three speeds and comes with its own travel pouch. This makes it ideal for treating your sore muscles on the go. Also, you don’t have to be an athlete or someone to need this; it’s great for people who develop sore muscles from, let’s say, sitting in an office all day, or doing the bulk of their work from bed. This compact version of the classic might be travel-sized, but it still packs a punch. Plus, it only has one attachment, which means fewer opportunities to lose parts of it. Grab yours for $1 60 and soothe the day away.