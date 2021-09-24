BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set | $15 | Amazon



Skincare routines can have as few or as many steps as you like. One particular part of the process include using a jade roller or gua sha for many. Pick up the BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set, just $15 at Amazon, to add that extra bit of oomph to how you take care of your skin each day. The face roller and gua sha, made of green aventurine stone, helps improve circulation and keep skin looking dewy and fresh. It offers a cooling effect and promotes elasticity, so you can apply facial oil or serums in tandem with the tools to improve their absorption along with other benefits. Plus, it’s cooling — especially if you throw it in the fridge when not in use, which has a depuffing effect.