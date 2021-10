Spyro Reignited Trilogy (XBO) | $14 | Microsoft Store

Following the remaster of the original Crash Bandicoot Trilogy, it felt like it was only a matter of time before our purple dragon friend got the same treatment. Sure enough, we got exactly that with Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Included in the remaster are the original three games—Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. You can play all three games digitally on Xbox for just $14.