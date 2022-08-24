Paula’s Choice Clinical Phytoestrogen Elasticity Renewal Serum | $48 | Paula’s Choice



Paula’s Choice’s clinically formulated serums do a lot of heavy lifting—and this new Phytoestrogen Elasticity Renewal Serum does just that. This serum rejuvenates the appearance of thinning skin, giving a bouncy texture to anywhere wrinkles may appear. We hate to even think about “wrinkles,” but this serum can also be used to prepare your skin for any future aging concerns. The super-clinical formulation includes key ingredients that restore hydration, promote smooth texture, and improve skin’s resilience. Apply to your face and neck after cleansing and follow with SPF of course—you’ll enjoy the firm skin texture that follows.