If you’ve been limping along on an aging laptop or waiting for Apple’s prices to come back to earth, consider your prayers answered. StackSocial just marked down the 2020 13-inch MacBook Air with Apple’s M1 chip, 8 GB of unified memory, and a 256 GB SSD to a figure that’s closer to entry-level PCs than any brand-new Mac. The machines are refurbished, but each one’s inspected, cleaned, and backed by a warranty, so you’re not rolling dice on a random used listing.

Why this model still matters: Apple’s first-gen M1 silicon remains a battery champ, pushing up to fifteen hours of mixed use on a single charge while running macOS Sonoma as smoothly as the latest chips. The fanless design means zero noise during Zoom calls, the 2560-by-1600 Retina display keeps text razor-sharp, and the Magic Keyboard fixes the butterfly-key woes of earlier generations. Two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports handle charging or 6K external displays, and Wi-Fi 6 keeps downloads snappy on newer routers.

At roughly half the cost of Apple’s current M3 Air, you’re getting a lightweight aluminum chassis that still outpaces most mid-range Windows laptops in real-world tasks—think Photoshop edits, 4K video playback, and an ocean of Chrome tabs—all while slipping easily into a messenger bag at just 2.8 pounds.