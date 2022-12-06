Aegis Calming Clip for Dogs | $11 | 20% Off | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Hey, dogs get anxiety too. KN Flax, who make some of the best masks for humans on the market, designed a nifty calming clip for your (non-human) best friend. This clip emits all-natural essential oils and a specific pheromone to keep your dog relaxed during walks, car travel, or any other stressful situation. The pheromone is effective in keeping your pup from barking, and the essential oils soothe too. The little clip’s scent pouch lasts about 60 days—perfect for everyday use on walks or in public, clipped to the pup’s harness or collar. This perfect, all-natural combo is 20% off, bringing the price down to around $11—r ight in time for your dog to stay chilled out while meeting a bunch of new people during the holidays.