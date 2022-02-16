EVGA XR1 Pro Capture Card | $105 | Amazon



Wanna be a cool hot streamer and show off your sick 360 no scope skills to your droves of adoring fans? Well, you’ll have to work on the skill part and build your brand on y our own time. What I can help you with is at least getting your video game content onto Twitch. The EVGA XR1 Pro capture card can capture and record up to 1440p at 60fps or 4k at 30fps. It also allows for true 1440p at 144hz HDR or 4k 60hz HDR pass-through. The card is down $45 so you can scoop one up for just $105 to start your venture as a streamer right away.