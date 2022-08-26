Samsung Galaxy Watch5 - Graphite | Free $40 Gift Card | $310 | Best Buy

Samsung just launched the Watch5 and Watch5 Pro. What’s new about them? Well for one, the improved, curved sensor gets closer to your skin resulting in even more accurate wellness readings and you can develop better sleep habits thanks to Advanced Sleep Coaching. The Watch5 Pro does the same stuff the Watch5 does. It’s just slightly larger at 45mm and has a titanium casing instead of aluminum. Best Buy is running a promotion in which you’ll get a free gift card with your purchase. The Watch5 will grant you $40 to use at Best Buy while the Watch5 Pro will grant you $60.

