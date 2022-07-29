Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro Optical Keyboard | $249 | Razer

Razer just launched their latest gaming keyboard—the Deathstalker V2 Pro. This wireless ultra-slim optical keyboard features low-profile switches that have a short key travel. You can choose between two different key switches for whether you want your experience to be smooth and silent or crisp and clicky. A multifunction roller and media button make it easy to pause, play, skip what you’re watching, or even adjust brightness or volume levels with ease. It also has a number pad which freaks like me still use. How else am I going to type the word “Pokémon” every day without the help of Alt + 0233?